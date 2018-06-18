A Complete History of Bachelor in Paradise's 7 Engagements

At least one couple will leave the upcoming fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise engaged!

Fans have yet to see Becca Kufrin pass out her final rose on The Bachelorette, but it's already been revealed that Jared Haibon proposed to Ashley Iaconetti in Mexico.

The reality TV star popped the question with a Neil Lane ring yesterday, and a source described the bride-to-be as "so happy." The insider told E! News, "She really is excited to be engaged but is more excited that she's found her person. Jared feels the same!"

Ashley and Jared officially began dating in March, three years after they first met on season 2 of the ABC dating series.