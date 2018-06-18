Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Engaged: All the Details on the Bachelor in Paradise Proposal

by Elyse Dupre & Holly Passalaqua | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 11:55 AM
Ashley Iaconetti has been known to shed a few tears on Bachelor in Paradise. Now, fans can expect to see even more water works in season five when Jared Haibon proposes to the reality star back where it all began.
Haibon popped the question on June 17 while the two were in Mexico for the hit series. A source told E! News Iaconetti "cried of course."
"She's just so happy," the insider said. "She really is excited to be engaged but is more excited that she's found her person. Jared feels the same!"
The source said Haibon proposed with a ring designed by Neil Lane—the go-to-guy for all Bachelor proposal bling—and that Iaconetti called her family and friends to share the good news.
ABC/Paul Hebert
Fans watched Iaconetti and Haibon's romance play out over season two and season three of Bachelor in Paradise. While Iaconetti knew Haibon was the one from the get-go, he needed a bit more time to uncover his true feelings. After going on a date during their first season, Haibon dumped Iaconetti. Still, the two remained friends and even had a few flings in the fall.
"I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise, which is why I said we're still going to be friends," he said during a YouTube video of the couple's love story called "The Story of Us." "Like, it just didn't feel over."
They also experienced their fair share of drama the following season and ultimately decided to date other people. Haibon went on to appear in Bachelor in Paradise Australia and Iaconetti starred in another spinoff called Bachelor Winter Games. There, she formed a relationship with Canadian participant Kevin Wendt.
After Wendt and Iaconetti called it quits in March, Haibon decided to pursue Iaconetti with a love letter. The romantic gesture did the trick, and they announced they were dating in May.
"[Ashley and Jared] already know they're meant to be," the insider continued. "Jared [is] the sweetest and the greatest. He's really her counterpart. They're like their own little rom-com! "
Even though it's been less than a month since the two went public with their romance, the source said "they're so happy" and just "perfect for each other."
"It seems quick, but the thing is they've been best friends for so long," the source added. "It's actually perfect because they got to be real friends and really know each other over the past few years..... He has been her best guy friend for so long he's part of her family already."
Bachelor Nation may have suspected a proposal was on the way after both reality stars gushed about each other on Bachelor alumni's podcasts.
"He is my person," she told Bachelor alum Ben Higgins during iHeartRadio's The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. "He is my soul mate."
It looks like Iaconetti had an idea Haibon was getting ready to propose, too.
"She had a sense it might have been coming but wasn't positive," the insider said.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
