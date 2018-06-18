Former Bachelor Bob Guiney Expecting First Child With Wife Jessica Canyon

Bob Guiney is expecting a baby with Jessica Canyon!

The Bachelor star announced the news Monday morning on Instagram. In the adorable photo, the happy couple are wearing blue and revealed that they are having a baby boy with the caption, "It's official!!! @jescanyon and I are SO excited to announce to our friends and family that were expecting!! #phoebethewonderdog is all fired up!! #thankful #happy #family"

Guiney posted a cute collage including a photo of the two holding blue balloons, their dog Phoebe wearing blue flowers and another of the two standing behind a blue cake with decorations that say "baby boy."