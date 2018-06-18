12 Fourth of July Trends You'll Want to Wear All Summer Long

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 7:00 AM

By E! & Target

Getty Images

School's out, summer's on and that can only mean good things for your wardrobe.

When the weather changes, not only can you say goodbye to bulky jackets and hello to swimsuits, but your schedule becomes inundated with summer fun. First up? That Fourth of July party where you have big plans to show up looking your best.

Lucky for you, there are tons of red, white and blue summer trends, all of which you can get at Target, that will make you look and feel like a celebrity yourself.

Branded: Target July Fourth

Getty Images

WHITE BIKINI

This white-hot bandeau bikini is just the ticket for your next beach day. Bonus points for the flirty ruffles that'll give your look that sweet vibe. 

BUY IT: Mossimo Women's Crochet Ruffle Bandeau Bikini Top, $22.99; Mossimo Women's Tabside Hipster Bikini Bottom, $17.99

 

Branded: Target July Fourth

Getty Images

RED, WHITE AND BLUE ONE PIECE

When there's a holiday, dressing on-theme is very encouraged. So for the Fourth, do not hesitate to put on a one-piece swimsuit that's just as flattering as it is festive. Win-win.

BUY IT: Xhilaration Women's Sport Elastic Scoop Back One Piece, $29.99

 

Branded: Target July Fourth

Getty Images

RED BIKINI

Fact: There's no such thing as too many swimsuits and everyone needs at least one red one.

BUY IT: Mossimo Women's Crochet Triangle Bikini Top, $19.99; Mossimo Women's Crochet Tabside Hipster Bikini Bottom, $19.99

Branded: Target July Fourth

Getty Images

PANAMA HAT

It's no secret that this is the hottest time of the year. While you're on top your SPF game, double up on your sun protection with this chic panama hat that will instantly dress up any off-duty look.

BUY IT:  Universal Thread Women's Raffia Panama Hat with Black Band, $14.99

 

Branded: Target July Fourth

Getty Images

WHITE JEANS

Skinny jeans in a crisp white pair perfectly with crop tops, bodysuits and more. So feel free to wear these instead of your regular blue denim to literally any summer party.

BUY IT: Universal Thread Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans, $27.99

 

Branded: Target July Fourth

Getty Images

FLATFORM SANDALS

Sandals are the summer staple we all love to love, but how do you make your style stand out? For a pool party, swap your casual pair for these trendy flatforms.

BUY IT: Universal Thread Women's Agnes Quarter Strap Espadrille Sandals, $32.99

 

Branded: Target July Fourth

Getty Images

WRAP DRESS

There's something about a wrap dress that's innately sophisticated, but in a casual kind of way--perfect for your summer soiree. This blue and red one has Fourth of July festivities written all over it.

BUY IT: Universal Thread Women's Wrap Contrast Piping Dress, $24.99

 

Branded: Target July Fourth

Getty Images

HIGH-RISE DENIM SHORTS

Demin shorts go with everything and that's precisely why they're always in style. Not only is a high-waisted pair figure-flattering, it's also the perfect complement if your party's dress code calls for a bikini.

BUY IT: Universal Thread Women's High-Rise Shortie Jean Shorts, $16.99

 

Branded: Target July Fourth

Getty Images

WHITE DENIM JACKET

Have we mentioned how on-trend a white denim jacket is? We're partial to denim jackets in general, but this one is a nice way to upgrade your summer uniform.

BUY IT: Universal Thread Women's Denim Jacket, $29.99

 

Branded: Target July Fourth

Getty Images

TIE FRONT TANK

Tank tops and warm weather are like peanut butter and jelly—you can't have one without the other. This one's not your typical tank. The sweet tie in the front dresses it up just enough.

BUY IT: Universal Thread Women's Tie Front Tank Top, $12.99

 

Branded: Target July Fourth

Getty Images

DENIM BUTTON-UP

Denim everything is A-OK in our book, especially a sleeveless shirt that has a little polka dot detail going on.  Enter: This tailored one you can wear buttoned up and tucked into shorts, or open over a tank top for a casual layered look.

BUY IT: Universal Thread Women's Sleeveless Denim Shirt, $17.99

 

Branded: Target July Fourth

Getty Images

STRIPED BANDANA

To jazz up a classic party outfit, look no further than a simple but versatile scarf. If you're wearing cutoffs and a tank, tie it around your neck for a chic vibe. Otherwise, wrap it around your purse strap to accessorize any outfit.

BUY IT: Universal Thread Women's Striped Bandana, $5.99

 

You're all set to party in the USA.

