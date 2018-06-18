12 Fourth of July Trends You'll Want to Wear All Summer Long

Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 7:00 AM
By E! & Target
Getty Images
School's out, summer's on and that can only mean good things for your wardrobe.
When the weather changes, not only can you say goodbye to bulky jackets and hello to swimsuits, but your schedule becomes inundated with summer fun. First up? That Fourth of July party where you have big plans to show up looking your best.
Lucky for you, there are tons of red, white and blue summer trends, all of which you can get at Target, that will make you look and feel like a celebrity yourself.
Getty Images
This white-hot bandeau bikini is just the ticket for your next beach day. Bonus points for the flirty ruffles that'll give your look that sweet vibe.
BUY IT: Mossimo Women's Crochet Ruffle Bandeau Bikini Top, $22.99; Mossimo Women's Tabside Hipster Bikini Bottom, $17.99
Getty Images
When there's a holiday, dressing on-theme is very encouraged. So for the Fourth, do not hesitate to put on a one-piece swimsuit that's just as flattering as it is festive. Win-win.
BUY IT: Xhilaration Women's Sport Elastic Scoop Back One Piece, $29.99
Getty Images
Fact: There's no such thing as too many swimsuits and everyone needs at least one red one.
BUY IT: Mossimo Women's Crochet Triangle Bikini Top, $19.99; Mossimo Women's Crochet Tabside Hipster Bikini Bottom, $19.99
Article continues below
Getty Images
It's no secret that this is the hottest time of the year. While you're on top your SPF game, double up on your sun protection with this chic panama hat that will instantly dress up any off-duty look.
BUY IT: Universal Thread Women's Raffia Panama Hat with Black Band, $14.99
Getty Images
Skinny jeans in a crisp white pair perfectly with crop tops, bodysuits and more. So feel free to wear these instead of your regular blue denim to literally any summer party.
BUY IT: Universal Thread Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans, $27.99
Getty Images
Sandals are the summer staple we all love to love, but how do you make your style stand out? For a pool party, swap your casual pair for these trendy flatforms.
BUY IT: Universal Thread Women's Agnes Quarter Strap Espadrille Sandals, $32.99
Article continues below
Getty Images
There's something about a wrap dress that's innately sophisticated, but in a casual kind of way--perfect for your summer soiree. This blue and red one has Fourth of July festivities written all over it.
BUY IT: Universal Thread Women's Wrap Contrast Piping Dress, $24.99
Getty Images
Demin shorts go with everything and that's precisely why they're always in style. Not only is a high-waisted pair figure-flattering, it's also the perfect complement if your party's dress code calls for a bikini.
BUY IT: Universal Thread Women's High-Rise Shortie Jean Shorts, $16.99
Getty Images
Have we mentioned how on-trend a white denim jacket is? We're partial to denim jackets in general, but this one is a nice way to upgrade your summer uniform.
BUY IT: Universal Thread Women's Denim Jacket, $29.99
Article continues below
Getty Images
Tank tops and warm weather are like peanut butter and jelly—you can't have one without the other. This one's not your typical tank. The sweet tie in the front dresses it up just enough.
BUY IT: Universal Thread Women's Tie Front Tank Top, $12.99
Getty Images
Denim everything is A-OK in our book, especially a sleeveless shirt that has a little polka dot detail going on. Enter: This tailored one you can wear buttoned up and tucked into shorts, or open over a tank top for a casual layered look.
BUY IT: Universal Thread Women's Sleeveless Denim Shirt, $17.99
Getty Images
To jazz up a classic party outfit, look no further than a simple but versatile scarf. If you're wearing cutoffs and a tank, tie it around your neck for a chic vibe. Otherwise, wrap it around your purse strap to accessorize any outfit.
BUY IT: Universal Thread Women's Striped Bandana, $5.99
Article continues below
You're all set to party in the USA.
Emilia Clarke Says Goodbye to Game of Thrones: "Thank You for the Life I Never Dreamed I'd Be Able to Live"
Why Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are the Couple Bachelor Nation Has Been Rooting for This Whole Time
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?