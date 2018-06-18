Amandla Stenberg Comes Out as Gay

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 6:59 AM

Amandla Stenberg, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg came out as gay in a new interview for Wonderland.

The Everything, Everything star shared a picture of the corresponding shoot and cover story on Instagram. 

"OUT & PROUD," part of her post read. "So happy to say the words Yep, I'm Gay in official print."

In the piece, Stenberg said she released "joyful and overwhelmed sobs" upon realizing her sexuality.

"I was so overcome with this profound sense of relief when I realized that I'm gay—not bi, not pan, but gay—with a romantic love for women," she said. "All of the things that felt so internally contrary to my truest self were rectified as I unravelled a long web of denial and self deprivation. Like oh, maybe there's a reason why I kissed my best friends and felt ashamed growing up. Or watched lesbian porn and masturbated (and more) with my friends at sleepovers. Or stifled a scream of horror the first time I saw a penis and had to convince myself with much internal strife that I was enjoying what was going down. Or could only find attraction towards gay men and femme boys who damn near had the sensibility of a woman. Or developed earth shattering, all consuming crushes on… GIRLS!" 

She then added, "I was flooded with a sense of calm and peace because everything that I struggled with or felt discomfort around finally made sense to me, and once those floodgates opened and years of pent up pain and shame were released, I found the freedom to live my best life waiting for me just underneath."

Celebs Who've Come Out as Gay

She also cited Mila Kunis as her "first lesbian crush" and recalled watching her performance in After Sex. Other early crushes included Mirage from The Incredibles and Christina Vidal from Freaky Friday.

In addition, the Hunger Games actress shared her appreciation for being gay.

"I'm grateful for how being gay has afforded me this ability to experience and understand love and sex, and therefore life, in an expansive and infinite way," she told the publication. "The continual process of unlearning heteronormativity and internalized homophobia can be difficult, but one of the biggest blessings lies in the magic that comes from having to understand love outside the confines of learned heterosexual roles. It is the power to reveal the ethereal love that exists within us underneath socialization. Once I was able to rid myself of those parameters, I found myself in a deep well of unbounded and untouchable love free from the dominion of patriarchy. My sexuality is not a byproduct of my past experiences with men, who I have loved, but rather a part of myself I was born with and love deeply." 

To read the full interview, visit Wonderland.com.

