Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Get Engaged on Bachelor in Paradise

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 5:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Wango Tango 2018

Amy Plumb for iHeartRadio

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are engaged!

People confirmed the news on Monday and showed a photo of Haibon getting down on one knee. According to the magazine, the reality star popped the question in Mexico during the upcoming fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The proposal location is fitting considering fans watched their love story unfold on season two and season three of the show. While Iaconetti knew he was the one from the first day they met in 2015, it took Haibon a little bit longer to fully realize his true feelings.

"I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise, which is why I said we're still going to be friends," he said during a YouTube video of the couple's love story "The Story of Us." "Like, it just didn't feel over."

Watch

Ashley I. & Jared Talk Finding Love After Paradise

Haibon eventually went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise Australia and Iaconetti starred in another spinoff called Bachelor Winter Games.  There, she developed a romance with Canadian participant Kevin Wendt. But when Iaconetti and Wendt broke up in March, Haibon pursued her one more time in a love letter. The romantic gesture won her over and they announced in May that they had started dating.

Bachelor Nation suspected an engagement could be in their near future when the two talked about their relationships on their fellow stars' podcasts.

"He is my person," Iaconetti told Bachelor alum Ben Higgins during iHeartRadio's The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast on Tuesday. "He is my soul mate."

Haibon also told E! News it felt good to know he'll "never go on a first date again."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bachelor in Paradise , The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Top Stories , Apple News , TV
Latest News
Tommy Lee, Brandon Lee

Brandon Lee Posts Video of Dad Tommy Lee Unconscious During Father's Day Social Media Feud

The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin

The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Find Out Who Is Already Falling in Love With Becca (and Letting Her Know)

Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle's Dad Talks Paparazzi Scandal and Her Tears Over Him Missing the Royal Wedding

Chris Pratt, 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Chris Pratt Reveals What MTV's Generation Award Means to Him

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman

Vote for Who You Think Should Take Home the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Hero Tonight!

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

How Blake Shelton's Devastating Divorce From Miranda Lambert Led Him to True Love With Gwen Stefani

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell Recalls Dax Shepard Lettuce Slug Incident and Talks Father's Day Plans

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.