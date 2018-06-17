EXCLUSIVE!

Kristen Bell Recalls Dax Shepard Lettuce Slug Incident and Talks Father's Day Plans

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 8:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kristen Bell was not OK with a slug sharing her salad but she let it go.

Last week, the Frozen actress posted on Instagram Stories a video of an "unexpected friend for dinner"—a slug that ended up in her salad, which her husband prepared with lettuce grown in their garden. Shepard joked it was just a "lil' but of protein." Bell explained that it was his job to clean the lettuce and released the slug back into the wild. She asked her followers, "Is it gross if I still eat the salad?"

"The terrible thing was he has never gone outside and picked the lettuce. He's made salads before, bought salad at the grocery store. I'm like, 'I grow six different kinds of lettuce, you can just grab it,'" Bell told E! News' Sibley Scoles on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday. "The first time he does it and there's a gigantic slug."

"I ate a little but of it and then I kinda got grossed out," she said about the salad. "I attempted to eat it but then I was like, I don't know, it just feels weird now."

Photos

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Lettuce Slug

Instagram

The ceremony took place a day before Father's Day and will air on Monday on MTV at 9/8c.

Bell talked to Scoles about her family's plans for the holiday. She and Shepard are parents to two daughters.

"Well, he'll get to make all the decisions—that's how it works in our house," she said. "He'll get to sleep in and we bought tickets to The Incredibles [2]. And then I'm gonna take him out to eat at Houston's, which is his favorite restaurant."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristen Bell , Dax Shepard , Food , 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Chris Pratt Talks Father's Day 2018 Plans

Halsey Talks Fashion and More at MTV Red Carpet

Kristen Bell Talks Father's Day and Slug in Salad incident

Wonder Woman

Meet the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Female Best Hero Nominees

Tiffany Haddish, MTV Movie and TV Awards Promo

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: 7 Things to Know

Justine Valentine, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Riskiest Looks at MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018: Justina Valentine and More

Zendaya, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Best Dressed Stars at MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018: Zendaya and More

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.