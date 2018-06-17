Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels is pregnant.

The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she and husband Chris Samuels are expecting their third child.

"I'm way too happy to be bothered... I'm full of life... LITERALLY," she wrote alongside a video of her baring her bump. #RHOP #MoniqueSamuels #RealHousewivesofPotomac #Blessed #PartyOfFive #Unbothered."

The two are already the proud parents to two kids, Christopher and Milani.

The happy news comes just a few months after the RHOP star revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

"As soon as I took the pregnancy test, Chris is just grinning from ear to ear, and it never once dawned on me that we would lose it," she said during an episode of the Bravo show. "Until you've experienced loss it's hard to even put it into words."