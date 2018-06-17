Jennifer Garner Wishes Ben Affleck a Happy Father's Day With Touching Tribute

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 3:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner

Erik Pendzich/REX Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner wished her ex Ben Affleck a Happy Father's Day on Sunday by posting a touching tribute on Instagram.

"Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love, @benaffleck," the actress wrote alongside a photo of the actor. "#HappyFathersDay #ThreeLuckyKids #HaveAGreatDay." 

Affleck also celebrated the big day by posting a picture of a card he received from one of his children. The Batman v. Superman star shares three kids with Garner: Violet, 12; Seraphina, 9; and Samuel, 6.

 "I love you Dad! You are my superhero," the card read.

"I can think of three incredible reasons why today is so special," the proud papa captioned the photo. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father figures out there, and to the women that empower them to be the best they can be. We are all so fortunate beyond measure."

Read

Why Fans Just Can't Give Up on Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Romance

It looks like Affleck spent Father's Day with his little ones. An eyewitness spotted Affleck driving with Violet and Samuel earlier today.

 

In addition to paying tribute to Affleck, Garner sent a special message to her own father.

"Hey Dad, Melissa, Susannah and I know how lucky we are to be yours," the 13 Going on 30 star wrote, referencing her two sisters. "We love you, Dad, and can't wait to see you SOON! #happyfathersday#threeluckygirls #haveagreatday."

Garner and Affleck announced their divorce in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. However, the two didn't officially file for divorce until April 2017.

Despite the split, the two stars still co-parent their kids. Earlier this year, they celebrated Seraphina's birthday together. They've also spent the holidays together, including Christmas and the Fourth of July, and have even vacationed together.

"Parenting is hard work, but it's so rewarding," Affleck told E! News back in 2016. "I certainly do my best. Jen is a superhero mom. She is an amazing mother and I'm really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with. We try our best, we put them first and that's what we do."

In fact, Affleck, who is dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, reportedly bought a house closer to Garner in April.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , Ben Affleck , Father's Day , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
David Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Father's Day 2018

Victoria Beckham Calls David Beckham the "Best Daddy" on Father's Day After Divorce Rumors

Khloe Kardashian, Father's Day 2018, Balloons, Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian and Baby True Get Welcome Home Balloons From Kylie Jenner and Stormi

James Van Der Beek, Kimberly Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberly Welcome Baby No. 5

TV Scoop Awards, Shockers

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best and Worst Shockers

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

Did Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Get a New Apartment Together? Singer Drops Hint

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Kiss During Romantic Stroll in NYC

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Celia McCorquodale Wedding

Meghan Markle Nearly Tumbles in Floral Dress at Prince Harry's Cousin's Wedding

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.