Victoria Beckham Calls David Beckham the "Best Daddy" on Father's Day After Divorce Rumors

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 2:50 PM

David Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Father's Day 2018

Victoria Beckham paid tribute to husband David Beckham on Sunday, Father's Day, more than a week after they were the target of divorce rumors.

The fashion designer and Spice Girls member and the soccer star had denied the split reports immediately after they came out.

On Sunday, Victoria posted on Instagram a photo of David with their three youngest children—sons Romeo Beckham, 15, Cruz Beckham, 13 and daughter Harper Beckham, 6.

"I think they love him x," Victoria wrote. "Truly the best daddy @davidbeckham x missing u @brooklynbeckham x.

David and Victoria, also parents to 19-year-old son Brooklyn Beckham, had stepped out together at a fashion event two days after the divorce rumors surfaced.

Celebs' Father's Day 2018 Tributes

Victoria supported her husband at the private Kent & Curwen spring/summer 2019 capsule collection fashion show and lunch. He has a branded collection with the company. The two showed some PDA at the event.

"So proud of @davidbeckham @daniel.kearns @kentandcurwen X beautiful collection x kisses @edward_enninful @mrkimjones VB," Victoria wrote on Instagram at the time.

 

The next major holiday is set to become a double celebration for Victoria and David; the Fourth of July will mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

