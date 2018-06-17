Khloe Kardashian and Baby True Get Welcome Home Balloons From Kylie Jenner and Stormi

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 1:03 PM

Khloe Kardashian, Father's Day 2018, Balloons, Kylie Jenner

Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian, Getty Images

Tristan Thompson is the new Glen Coco.

Khloe Kardashian posted on Snapchat on Sunday, Father's Day, photos and videos that suggest she has returned to her Los Angeles house with her family. She, Tristan Thompson and their 2-month-old daughter True Thompson, their first child together, had remained together at their home in Cleveland after the baby's birth and following the NBA star's cheating scandal.

Khloe was greeted upon arrival by the sight of a display of pink and white balloons, gifted by Kylie Jenner and her 4-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, bearing the words, "Welcome home, Khloe and True...Stormi and Kylie, we love you."

Neither Khloe nor Tristan has commented on the cheating scandal. A source told E! News a few weeks ago that Khloe's family members "are very angry with Tristan, are "having a hard time coming to terms with Khloe trying to forgive him" and "don't trust him and feel he won't change."

And speaking of beef, Tristan, who has been seen with Khloe in public since the controversy, is also not spotted in any of her images but a voice that sounds like his is heard in another video Khloe shared, which shows her finding a package of what appears to be raw beef kidneys, one of his favorite foods.

 

Photos

True Thompson's Cutest Baby Photos

Khloe Kardashian, Beef, Father's Day 2018

Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Father's Day 2018

Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe also posted a photo of True in a stroller, writing, simply, "Happy Father's Day."

She also shared videos showing a platter of cookies made in True's likeness, as well as another batch of cookies bearing photos of the baby's face, sent by Khloe's friends. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Cookies, Father's Day 2018

Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Cookies, Father's Day 2018

Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe's mother Kris Jenner posted on her Instagram page the same photo of the balloons, which shows a teddy bear resting on some of the balloons, writing, "God i love my kids and how they love each other...#family #love #trulyblessed @khloekardashian @kyliejenner."

 

Kris had commented on the Tristan cheating scandal earlier this month, saying, "I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead. I'm not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloe. She's so smart and such a great girl and she'll figure it out."

