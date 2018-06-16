Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Everything Is Love Lyrics: Cheating, Forgiveness and The Carters On Top

Hope you didn't have any plans for Saturday night! Beyoncé and Jay-Z just dropped their surprise joint album Everything Is Love on Tidal. The album has nine standard-issue tracks and some seriously loaded lyrics...

There's rapping, romance, family, forgiveness, a Blue Ivy Carter cameo and—well, there's a lot. To help you make sense of Everything Is Love, we've broken it down track-by-track.

1. "Summer"

Consider this track the chilled out, mature version of "Crazy in Love." Bey sings, "Let's make love in the summertime, yeah / On the sands, beach sands, make plans / To be in each other's arms, yeah / I wanna drown in the depth of you / When the water's so blue, so blue, so blue." Jay keeps the vibe mellow with his smooth insertion of a "Let it breathe, let it breathe" into the chorus.

The catchiest lyric, undoubtedly, is Mrs. Carter's, "Up and down motion, come swim in my ocean, yeah yeah."

"Summer" isn't just about romance, though. Jay-Z goes back to his own childhood—then brings it to his kids'—when he raps, "I remember nights in the projects / Bullet rounds interrupting my Chi / When the worst thing that could happen / Zipped-up his jacket and ran back down the street / In Bel-Air only the nights get cold, I wrapped a yellow jacket around me / It's not lost on me, music has my kids sound asleep."