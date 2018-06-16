MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See All the Stars' Bold Looks

by Zach Johnson | Sat., Jun. 16, 2018 5:30 PM

Katherine Langford, 2018 MTV Movie &amp;amp; TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

The stars are shining bright on the2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet.

Cast members from 13 Reasons Why and Riverdale were among the first to show up at the Barkar Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., Saturday night. Tiffany Haddish is hosting the annual award show, which will air on the network Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. "If you wanna make it in this business, you gotta pay your dues. I've slept in my car in Beverly Hills. I even hosted bar mitzvahs," Haddish says in a promo for the show. "You don't want another generic dude in a tux hosting a boring-ass award show; you want the boss who paved her own way."

Confirmed presenters include Kristen Bell, Common, Michael B. Jordan, Mila Kunis, Gina Rodriguez, Seth Rogen and Zendaya, and the show will feature musical performances by Chloe x Halle, as well as Nick Jonas and Mustard. The network has already announced Chris Pratt will be honored with the Generation Award, while Lena Waithe will be given the Trailblazer Award.

Millie Bobby Brown, who is nominated in the Best Performance in a Show and Best Kiss categories, announced Friday she can no longer attend the award ceremony, as she "split her kneecap" and was advised by her doctors to "rest up." Black Panther and Stranger Things lead with seven nominations—and, as was true last year, none of the categories are gender specific.

From Zazie Beetz to Storm Reid, see which other stars are taking a risk on the red carpet.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

