Rihanna Playfully Shades Helena Bonham Carter's Fashion to Her Face

While Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter's fashion choices could not be more different, they both regularly turn heads on the red carpet with their eclectic styles.

That said, RiRi couldn't help but playfully throw some shade at her Ocean's 8 co-star on The Graham Norton Show on Friday after they and fellow cast members Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Sarah Paulson were asked if they had been to the annual Met Gala, one of the biggest celebrity fashion events.

"I have not," Carter said.

"That's 'cause you wear dresses like that," Rihanna said, pointing at her outfit.

Carter, who wore a wild patterned silk dress, burst out laughing and tapped the singer on her shoulder.

"That's right, that's entirely right," she said. "I'm gonna cry now."

Carter has been unapologetic about her fashion style, telling Grazia in 2011, "I love fashion and I love to have fun with it...I don't care what anyone else thinks. I dress the way I want to, not for anyone else."