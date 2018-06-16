Beyoncé and Jay-Z Release Surprise Joint Album Everything Is Love and "Apes**t" Video

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 16, 2018 3:07 PM
Surprise! Beyoncé and Jay-Z just dropped new music as they continue their On the Run II tour.
The two on Saturday released on Tidal their first joint album, the nine-track record Everything Is Love, and a music video for its single "Apes**t."
The footage shows Bey and Jay at the Louvre museum in Paris, including shots of them standing in front of the Mona Lisa painting while wearing pink and mint suits as well as shots of dancers performing in skin-colored tights and crop tops. The video was filmed on location last month, a Tidal rep told E! News.
Beyonce sings and raps in the song "Apes**t." Sample lyrics include, "I can't believe we made it / This is why we're thankful" and "Have you ever seen a crowd going apes**t?"
Album out now on Tidal❤️ has been killing me at last it is out🔥🔥🔥❤️
A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on
The couple announced their surprise Everything Is Love album at their concert in London.
Jay-Z had Beyonce have collaborated on other songs in the past but never on a full album. He told the New York Times in 2017 that the two both "using our art almost like a therapy session" when they had marital problems—which ultimately resulted in her Lemonade alum and his 4:44 album.
"And we started making music together. And then the music she was making at that time was further along. So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on," Jay-Z said.
Their record is available on Tidal and its track listing is as follows:
1. Summer
2. Apes**t
3. Boss
4. Nice
5. 713
6. Friends
7. Heard About Us
8. Black Effect
9. Lovehappy
