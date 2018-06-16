Julie Chen Recreates Big Brother Contestant Opening Door GIF Meme

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 16, 2018 11:05 AM
Big Brother host Julie Chen couldn't help but recreate one of the most popular GIF memes, which originated on her show.
She posted on Twitter on Friday a video of her channeling former contestant Da'Vonne Rogers' exit from the Big Brother house after she got evicted on season 17 in 2015.
Wearing a black halter top and pink handkerchief skirt and carrying a black bag, Rogers was grinning and practically prancing as she made her way through the doorway. Chen wore a black and white embroidered mini dress and also carried a black bag.
A GIF of Rogers' exit went viral in 2016 and remains one of the most widely-used memes on Twitter and Tumblr.
Me: in bed tired, comfortable and ready to sleep— Gloriana’s son (@abedelrey) September 9, 2016
My bladder: pic.twitter.com/HIkt8Whu9U
Justin: Britney broke my heart. Cry me a river. What goes around comes around..— Cody (@codyspearz) September 14, 2016
Britney: I wanna do a song
Justin: pic.twitter.com/cu9OCx9MEP
"I maaayyyyyy have decided to recreate some of my favorite gifs from #BigBrother as we countdown to #BB20," Chen tweeted. "RT if you know this one !!!"
Rogers takes her role as a meme in stride.
"Yes Julie GIRL !!!" she tweeted.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?