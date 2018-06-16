Meet the Women Behind the Biggest Names at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

As they say, "Behind every great man, there's a great woman."

Well, that seems to be especially true for the biggest soccer stars at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Although they are some of the most well-known athletes in the world, at home, they're proudest of being husbands, boyfriends, and fathers.

Take, for instance, Gerard Piqué and Shakira. The two met in 2010 on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka" which was the song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Piqué later revealed that he told her, "I am going to win this World Cup so that we can see each other at the finals." The two began dating shortly after and since then they have welcomed two children, Milan, 5, and Sasha, 3.