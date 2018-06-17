Inside Carly Waddell and Evan Bass' First Year of Marriage

It's the fairytale ending Bachelor in Paradise fans didn't see coming.

When Carly Waddell and Evan Bass first laid eyes on each other near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, it wasn't exactly love at first sight.

But as Bachelor Nation fans know all too well, love has a funny way of showing up at unexpected times. For these two reality stars, the popular ABC franchise led to an engagement and televised wedding.

And as the couple celebrates their one-year anniversary today, it's clear these two have found their happily ever after.

In the first 12 months of married life, things have changed for the better in this famous household. One big reason is partly due to the birth of their baby girl named Isabella Evelyn Bass.