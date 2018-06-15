Pete Davidson Says Engagement to Ariana Grande Is Beyond His Wildest Dreams

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 2:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Pete Davidson is kicking off the weekend with a touch of romance.

On Friday afternoon, the Saturday Night Live star took to Instagram where he posted a photo with his fiancé Ariana Grande.

What came next was a short, but oh-so-sweet photo caption that symbolized the couple's strong bond.

"U know what you'd dream it be like ?" he shared with his 1.4 million followers while showcasing Ariana's new engagement ring. "It's better than that."

Ariana would later reply "so much better" with a heart emoji. And for those counting, the comment already received 14,000 likes in two hours.

Photos

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

It's been a big week for the couple after their engagement news went public on Monday. And while details about the proposal remain top-secret, the pair hasn't been hiding their love for each other.

Soon after news broke of the couple's engagement, the pair enjoyed a magical trip to the Disneyland Resort where they were spotted on Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain and other attractions.

And between all the celebrations, Ariana has been able to release a new song and appear at The Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner in New York City.

"I cant believe my life rn tbh," Ariana tweeted early Friday morning. 'If i'm dreaming pls knock me the f--k back out."

And while the couple's life may appear to be extraordinary at times, both Ariana and Pete have their  normal moments as well. Just look at Ariana's Instagram Stories where she documented Pete's trip to the barber.

"Someone's excited for his haircut," she wrote in a picture.  

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Pete Davidson , Couples , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Chris Pratt, Kevin Jonas and More Celebrity Father's Day Plans

Chloe Dykstra's Abuse Allegations: What We Know

What You Never Knew About "Friends"

Chris Hardwick Scrubbed From Nerdist Website Amid Allegations

Lala Kent, Randall Emmett

Why Lala Kent's Boyfriend Randall Emmett Thinks She's "Not Just a Reality Star"

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

18 Celebrity-Inspired Purses Will Make Your Summer Brighter

Lucifer

Lucifer Lives! Netflix Saves Fox Drama From Cancellation With Season 4 Order

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.