18 Celebrity-Inspired Purses Will Make Your Summer Brighter

TheStewartofNY/GC Images
The only things we're carrying into summer '18 are good vibes and beautiful bags.
Now that the sun is out, everyone is wearing white and summer plans are finalized, it's time to put the final touches on your warm weather wardrobe with accessories that standout. Even if you've invested in jaw-dropping clothing, believe us, your choice of bag can take your look to the next level.
Luckily, Hollywood stars are wearing this summer's finest accessories (See: Priyanka Chopra's floral-printed satchel), inspiring our seasonal shopping and style. No matter what's on your calendar—weddings, epic vacations, brunch reservations—there's a bag trend that will keep you looking good and hold everything you need.
Check out the trends that are dominating this season, then shop the looks below!
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Woven Bags
Sienna Miller reveals the most popular summer '18 bag trend: the woven purse. An interesting play on picnic baskets, these circular or box-shaped bags pair perfectly with any sundress or romper. They also hold everything you need, making them a go-to for summer vacation adventures, trips to the farmer's market and day parties.
Clare V.
Pot de Miel, $189
Chila Bags
Baudo B Bag, $170
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Envelope Purses
If you're headed to a wedding or another formal day party, a white or nude toned envelope bag is a good choice. Its clean lines make it the accessory for dressing up, as seen on Tracee Ellis Ross. Plus, it goes with pretty much everything.
Rebecca Minkoff
Leo Clutch, $95
Senreve
Envelope Bag, $245
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Colorful Box Bags
Bring in the summer right with a colorful box bag! You can pair with a neutral-toned ensemble to make your accessory pop, or you can add to a monochrome look, like Rihanna's baby blue outfit, for impactful style.
Majorelle
SHOP: Tic Tac Bag, $288
Gigi New York
SHOP: Embossed Leather Messenger Bag, Was $315, Now $110
The Daily Edited
Forest Green Box Bag, $280
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
See-Through Styles
Can you be transparent about what's in your purse? If so, this summer trend might be for you. Because it's a clear bag, you can dress it up or down. It goes with everything, and now that translucent heels are popular, you can have a matching purse and shoes that you can literally wear everyday.
TheStewartofNY/GC Images
Serious Florals
When your summer plans include professional meetings and work lunches, you need a bag that holds all of your essentials. That doesn't mean, however, that you have to hang to your dark-toned, fall bag. Update your summer workwear with a bright satchel or tote with a floral print or embellishments like Priyanka Chopra!
Rebecca Minkoff
SHOP: Christy Mini Shoulder Bag, $195