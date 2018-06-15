BREAKING!

Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith Welcome Son Roman Alexander-Raj

  • By
    &

by Nikki Levy | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 10:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ne-Yo, Crystal Renay

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc

Congratulations are in order!

Crystal Smith has given birth to her second son, Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, with husband Ne-Yo, she announced on Instagram today. "Born 6-14-18 at 2:11 pm. 6pd and 15 ounces. 19 inches long," she wrote. "He's so BEAUTIFUL."

Ne-Yo (real name: Shaffer Chimere Smith) and Crystal welcomed their first child together, son Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., in May 2016, just one month after they got married in L.A. They are also parents to son Mason Evan and daughter Madilyn Grace, from Ne-Yo's previous relationship.

While the happy couple are thrilled to welcome their son, they hinted to E! News back in October that they would try again for a baby girl.

"If it's a girl then the shop is closed but if it's a boy then we have to do it again!" Crystal said. "I've been dreaming of the same little girl since I was a little girl and we won't stop until we get her!"

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Crystal Smith, Labor

Instagram

The Platinum Life star had been hinting on social media that her baby would be arriving soon.

Overnight, Crystal posted a video to her Instagram Story at St. John Labor and Delivery with the caption "Always by my side," all but confirming that she was in labor at St. John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y.

Congratulations again to the happy family!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Lena Dunham, Gia

Lena Dunham Mourns the Sudden Death of Her Cat Gia

Eva Longoria, Jinxy

Eva Longoria's Beloved Dog Jinxy Dies Before the Actress Gives Birth

Giuliana Rancic, E! News

Giuliana Rancic Is Returning to Co-Host E! News With Jason Kennedy

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Nikki Bella and John Cena Have ''Deeper'' Problems Than a Wedding in New Total Bellas Teaser: ''I've Been Miserable''

Danny Masterson, The Ranch

This Is How Danny Masterson Was Written Off The Ranch

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West at Nas' Album Release Party

Drake, I'm Upset, Degrassi

Could Drake’s Video Reunion Lead to an Actual Degrassi Revival?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.