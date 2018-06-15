Relive Chris Pratt's Best Roles Ahead of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. and Legendary Pictures Productions, LLC.

Before he was dinosaur trainer Owen Grady, Chris Pratt was a baseball player, a space adventurer and even a Lego.

The 38-year-old actor's rise to fame has certainly been a unique one. He started with TV dramas, appearing in Everwood and a few episodes of The O.C. He then moved on to comedies, playing Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation and Anne Hathaway's fiancé in Bride Wars. Soon, Pratt started taking on more serious roles with Moneyball and Zero Dark Thirty. Then, he made a dramatic shift to action films with Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.

"I made a genre jump," he once told Vanity Fair, referencing Guardians of the Galaxy. "a category jump, some kind of jump." 

That leap of faith certainly paid off. According to The New York Times, Guardians of the Galaxy made $773 million worldwide and the sequel raked in $145 million in domestic ticket sales in its opening weekend alone.

Still, Pratt hasn't forgotten about his early roles. In fact, he recently told E! News he'd "love" to play Andy again. 

In honor of his new movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, here's a look back at some of Pratt's best roles.

Photos

Chris Pratt's Best Roles

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters June 22.

(E! and Universal Pictures are both members of the NBCUniversal family).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Jurassic World , Top Stories , Apple News , Movies
Latest News
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Inside Meghan Markle's Unique Bond With Queen Elizabeth II: Why the Monarch Approved From the Start

Ariana Grande, Ring

Ariana Grande's Ring Takes Center Stage for Her First Public Appearance Since Getting Engaged

Christina Aguilera, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Christina Aguilera and Jimmy Fallon Busk in the Subway in Disguise

Christina Aguilera, 2000 Grammy Awards

Christina Aguilera's 20-Year Career: The Highs and Lows

Chris Pratt, Jack Pratt, Hollywood Walk of Fame

7 Times Chris Pratt Was a Real-Life Superhero

Shopping: Summer Sandals

11 Summer Sandals to Celebrate National Flip Flop Day in Style

ESC: Best Dressed, Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman Flaunts Baby Bump and More Best Dressed Looks

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.