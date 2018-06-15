Every Celebrity Who's Hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Where Are They Now?

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 3:01 AM

Tiffany Haddish, MTV Movie and TV Awards Promo

Elton Anderson, Jr.

Tiffany Haddish is the host of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Girls Trip star will run Monday's show straight from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

This year marks the 27th edition of the award show. While the big night has evolved over the years—it just added television categories last year—it's always had a celebrity host. Justin Timberlake, Sarah Jessica ParkerMike Myers, Will Smith and Amy Schumer are just a few of the stars to serve as M.C. 

Want to see which other celebrities have hosted the award show? Click on the gallery for a quick history lesson and get a refresher on what they've done since their hosting days.

MTV Movie & TV Awards Hosts: Where Are They Now?

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards airs Monday, June 18 starting at 9:00 p.m. EST.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards airs Monday, June 18 starting at 9:00 p.m. EST.

