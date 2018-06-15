Chanel Iman Flaunts Baby Bump and More Best Dressed Looks

Tired eyes? Sore muscles? Bloat? Chanel Iman has none of that...or at least that's what it would appear.

The pregnant model attended the 2018 Fragrance Foundation Awards in a one-shoulder fire-engine-red gown, which not only featured her svelte legs through a high slit but also her growing baby bump, too. On top of that, the hot mama-to-be was beaming with pregnancy glow...or perhaps really great highlight. Either way, the Victoria's Secret angel looks just as sexy on the catwalk as she does with a baby on the way.

Other stars brought their style A-game this week: Alexandra Shipp and Brie Larson both received awards at the Women in Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards, wearing red-carpet garb to celebrate the honor. At the same time, Sarah Jessica Parker and social influencer Rocky Barnes provided summer outfit inspiration for days.