From RuPaul's Drag Race to International Tours: How Todrick Hall Pulls It All Off

"It's so crazy that it was the most challenging thing that they had ever asked me to do, but they were very lenient with me, because I think they were just like, 'We don't know how to make this happen, so let's just give him the floor,'" Hall explained. "I just got to play. They were like, 'You can have the entire behind-the-scenes area.' And to me, I was like, this was just such a great opportunity to play with so many parts of the set that people don't normally get to see."

While one might expect, for a performance as technical and important as this one, Hall would arrive with the choreography already dialed in, but, amazingly, that's not the case. " I never have the choreography predetermined. When I get there, I make it up on the spot based on things that I can tell they can do. So it's almost like I'm a dance doctor diagnosing them," he revealed. "And I think it's really fun to watch it come to life and I always, because it is a competition, try to put something in each one of their numbers that is challenging for them, so that they have something that they have to go home and work on, because I know that the only way they can accomplish it, is to go drill it in their head."