Dancing With the Stars Pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Are Engaged

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 3:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are engaged!

The Dancing With the Stars couple announced the exciting news on Instagram Thursday afternoon. Photos show Val down on one knee proposing to his girlfriend during their trip to Italy.

"I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever," Johnson wrote alongside the sweet photos on Instagram. "Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!! #engaged."

Val also shared the photos with the caption, "can't wait to make you my wife."

Read

Dancing With the Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Dating? Dancers Spotted Getting Close Off the Ballroom Floor

The dancing couple first sparked romance rumors back in Feb. 2016 when they were photographed getting close off the dance floor.

Congratulations to the couple on the exciting engagement news!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dancing With The Stars , Couples , Engagements , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Summer Body Tips From Kim & Kourtney Kardashian's Trainer

Mama June, Honey Boo Boo

Mama June Gets Real About "Emotional and Physical Toll" of Her Weight-Loss Journey

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & Other Celeb Bath Photos

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Why Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Will "Never" Get Divorced

Chris Brown

Woman Granted Restraining Order Against Chris Brown After Allegations of Stalking Surface

Cardi B

Cardi B Steals Jerry Seinfeld's Shine in Zach Galifianakis' Between Two Ferns

Jennette McCurdy

Jennette McCurdy Says Pete Davidson Seems Like a "Great Fit" for Ariana Grande

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.