Ranking the Black Panther Cast's Best Off-Screen Moments

While they're the stars of the biggest movie of the year, the cast of Black Panther has won our hearts off-screen, too.

As the actors and actresses responsible for bringing the third highest-grossing film of all time to life, they've definitely captivated the world's attention every step of the way to the silver screen . When they weren't busy running Wakanda, fighting Kilmonger or in the midst of general badassery, the stars were making the talk show and late-night rounds, giving candid interviews, playing along in some unusual scenarios and meeting with fans in the build-up to the film's premiere.

Fortunately for fans everywhere, that meant even more fun and touching moments from the likes of Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira. Here's a ranking of our top five favorites: