Tom Brady Recalls Meeting Gisele Bündchen Under "Pretty Trying Circumstances"

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 1:21 PM

Tom Brady is opening up about his relationship with Gisele Bundchen in a candid new interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In this exclusive clip from this weekend's Super Soul Sunday episode, the Patriots star sits down with the OWN founder and shares how being with Bündchen has "enhanced" his life.

"Oh man, every possible way, it really has," Brady gushes. "I couldn't imagine a better partner for me in my life, what I've gone through, how she supports me, the mom she is to our kids."

The couple shares two children together, 8-year-old Benjamin Brady and 5-year-old Vivian Brady. The NFL quarterback also has a 10-year-old son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, with whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Moynahan dated for about two years, ending their relationship in 2006. Shortly after Brady and Bündchen started dating, it was revealed that Moynahan was pregnant.

During his interview with Winfrey, Brady talks about meeting Bündchen and how going through a very "challenging" experience brought them closer together.

"She had five sisters and I had three sisters, so it's a lot of women. And, you know, she comes from a different country, you know, and to move to New York when she was 17 and, you know, we met each other under pretty trying circumstances," Brady says. "And I think in a lot of ways that really challenging experience brought us together, in a very tight way."

See what else Brady had to say about his relationship Bündchen in the clip above!

You can watch Brady's complete interview with Winfrey on OWN this Sunday, June 17 at 11 a.m. ET/PT. On Monday, June 18, part one of the podcast interview will be available on Apple Podcasts. Part two will be available Wednesday, June 20.

