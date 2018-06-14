Kim Kardashian Is Letting It Hang With a New Jumpsuit Trend

Splash News
by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 1:15 PM
Being buttoned-up is overrated.
Instead of going for her typical form-fitting, tailored and structural wears, Kim Kardashian is keeping it relaxed for the summer. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out this week to shoot Kanye West's latest Yeezy collection (with a little help from Kylie Jenner and the paparazzi), and chose an aquamarine ensemble as one of her styles. The look includes a cropped top, belt bag, jumpsuit and boots of a similar hue.
While each piece is standout, it's the way that she put them together that's informing our summer style. Instead of buttoning up her oversized jumpsuit, the CFDA Influencer Award winner chose to let it hang for her hips, placing her belt bag at the smallest part of her waist. Then, since her utilitarian-inspired piece has elastic bands at the ankles, she tucked her suede boots into her jumpsuit.
Do you love her style? Bring your fall jumpsuit into the summer by letting the top half hang from your hips. Or, shop the sales below!
SHOP: Chambray Jumpsuit, $34.99 Women's Plus Size Chambray Jumpsuit - Ava & Viv™ Blue : Target
SHOP: Woven Short Sleeve Boiler Jumpsuit, $44.95Woven Short Sleeve Boiler Jumpsuit
SHOP: Alix Denim Jumpsuit, $128
SHOP: Denim Utility Jumpsuit in Blue, $76.00
Givenchy Logo Patch Zipped Jumpsuit - Farfetch
SHOP: Logo Patch Zipped Jumpsuit, Was $1900, Now $950
SHOP: Blue Pitch Jumpsuit, $455
