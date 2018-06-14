EXCLUSIVE!

Queen Elizabeth II Gifts Meghan Markle Dazzling Earrings: All About the Duchess' Look

by Corinne Heller , Holly Passalaqua & Beth Sobol | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 11:23 AM

Meghan Markle wore a dazzling pair of earrings gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth II as the two stepped out on Thursday in Cheshire, England for their first royal engagement together without Prince Harry.

The pearl and diamond earrings, which appear to be a smaller version of the monarch's, paired perfectly with the Duchess of Sussex's eggshell-colored, black belted Givenchy dress. Buckingham Palace confirmed to E! News that Meghan's earrings were a gift from the Queen. It is unclear if they are from her personal collection or were bought especially for the Duchess.

"We loved the personal touch that was shared between the Queen and her new granddaughter-in-law when the Queen gifted Meghan with a pair of pearl earrings, which Meghan wore today," Amanda Dishaw of Meghan's Mirror told E! News. "We love to think of the Queen digging through her personal collection to find something for Meghan, and then also of how special those earrings will be to Meghan." 

The Queen had loaned Meghan the Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara from her personal collection to wear at her wedding to Harry on May 19.

Meghan also sported black pointy pumps and a black clutch.

"The black, classic accessories made the look timeless—we could definitely see this look again in the years to come!" Dishaw said. "Much like the Duchess of Cambridge went on to favor looks from her wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Meghan's look today might signal the start of a similar relationship with her wedding dress designer, Clare Wight Keller. It's definitely too early to confirm if Meghan will continue to turn to Ms. Keller and Givenchy for her future stylings, but today was definitely a good steer in that direction, with Meghan pairing a Givenchy belt and bag with her bespoke dress."

Dishaw also pointed out how Meghan traveled with the Queen without a hat.

"Most royal women wear hats when out with the Queen, something Meghan did not adhere to for her engagement today," Dishaw said. "Meghan's look was definitely reviewed by Royal advisers, so it was not an oversight! We think that it was a personal choice, and another step towards how the royal family is modernizing under Meghan."

The Duchess has often forsaken royal tradition when it comes to fashion, including this past weekend, when she showcased a shoulder-baring look during her Buckingham Palace balcony debut, at the queen's royal 92nd birthday celebration.

