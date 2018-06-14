Jason Mraz Pens Love Poem to LGBTQ Community: "I Am Bi Your Side"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 10:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jason Mraz

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Jason Mraz is spelling out his support for the LGBTQ community in a love poem in honor of Gay Pride Month.

In the piece, posted in Billboard, the 40-year-old "I'm Yours" singer expresses gratitude for how the group has inspired him, shown him what strength is, "risked so much for love" and stood up for him and the world.

"We still have a long way to go," he wrote. "But know / I am bi your side. / All ways."

Mraz, a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ community, married a woman, Christina Carano, in 2015.

In 2005, he told the gay men's magazine Genre, which no longer exists, "I have a bisexually open mind, but I have never been in a sexual relationship with a man. If the right one came along, then sure." 

Photos

Celebs Who've Come Out as Gay

In 2012, he told that Pridesource.com, when asked about his support for the LGBTQ community, "Now that I have this opportunity to shine a light on the subject and be a straight man and be outspoken, I'm making up for that lost time—I'm making up for that kid, that geek in the pink, that didn't stand up—and I'm using my voice now for good, and it makes me feel really darn good."

"I'm keeping more of my options open these days," Mraz said, regarding his sexuality. "Were we to live in a society that was equal, those labels wouldn't really exist or matter, except maybe at the DMV or someplace where, for some reason, you have to put down gender, race or age. I don't get it. I don't get why sexuality has to be such a big deal. You know, I've been invited by couples to join them and I'm really turned on by that. I've never taken them up on it, though."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jason Mraz , LGBTQ , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Drake Throws Epic "Degrassi" Reunion in "I'm Upset" Video

Paris Jackson, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Paris Jackson Cleans Graffiti Off Michael Jackson's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's Daughters Dance to "Jenny From the Block" at Recital

Meghan Markle Wears Givenchy Again

Robbie Williams, 2018 World Cup

Robbie Williams Flips Off Camera During 2018 World Cup Opening Ceremony Broadcast

James Corden, Queer Eye

Queer Eye's Fab 5 Make Over James Corden's Guitarist—and You Won't Believe the Transformation

Aquaman, Entertainment Weekly

Aquaman First Look: Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Queen Atlanna

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.