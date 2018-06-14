Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's Daughters Dance to "Jenny From the Block" at Recital

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 10:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's daughters just danced to some of the singer's greatest hits at their ballet recital.

The former Yankee star's two girls, Ella and Natasha, along with Lopez and ex Marc Anthony's daughter, Emme, put on their dancing shoes for their recital on Wednesday. The couple met up with Anthony for the special occasion, where Lopez served as the makeup artist for the dancers.

During the show, Rodriguez and Lopez posted photos and videos to social media, sharing part of the performance with their followers. The videos show the group of performers dancing to Lopez's songs "Jenny From the Block" and "On the Floor."

Read

Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Thing Alex Rodriguez Could Do to End Their Relationship

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Instagram

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Instagram

"They crushed it!!!!!!" Lopez captioned one video on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

After the show, the couple posed for pictures with their kids and Anthony.

"#familiaprimero," the World of Dance star captioned one group photo.

The couple, who celebrated their 1-year anniversary earlier this year, also shared a sweet family photo on the night before the recital.

Rodriguez and Lopez, along with their girls, had a Taco Tuesday celebration on the eve of the dancing event.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Alex Rodriguez , Jennifer Lopez , Apple News , Top Stories , Celeb Kids
Latest News

Drake Throws Epic "Degrassi" Reunion in "I'm Upset" Video

Paris Jackson, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Paris Jackson Cleans Graffiti Off Michael Jackson's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz Pens Love Poem to LGBTQ Community: "I Am Bi Your Side"

Meghan Markle Wears Givenchy Again

Robbie Williams, 2018 World Cup

Robbie Williams Flips Off Camera During 2018 World Cup Opening Ceremony Broadcast

James Corden, Queer Eye

Queer Eye's Fab 5 Make Over James Corden's Guitarist—and You Won't Believe the Transformation

Aquaman, Entertainment Weekly

Aquaman First Look: Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Queen Atlanna

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.