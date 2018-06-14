Chad Michael Murray Responds After Sophia Bush Says She Never Wanted to Marry Him

Chad Michael Murray is speaking out after his ex-wife and former One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush said she never actually wanted to marry him.

The 35-year-old actress and 36-year-old actor met on the set of the hit teen drama series and wed in 2005, less than a year after getting engaged. Five months later, it was revealed the two had split. They divorced in 2006. On Wednesday, she told Andy Cohen on his Radio Andy Sirius XM show that marrying Murray was "not a thing I actually really wanted to do" and signaled that she felt pressured into tying the knot.

Murray's rep told People on Thursday that "the story is ludicrous" and that "Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love."