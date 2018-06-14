Gisele Bündchen Says Tom Brady Made Up Flood Story Before He Proposed to Her

Tom Brady's proposal to Gisele Bundchen made a big splash.

The 37-year-old supermodel, the most successful in the world, revealed to Vogue in an episode of its 73 Questions series that the 40-year-old New England Patriots quarterback, who she calls "Lovee," made up an elaborate story before asking her to marry him in January 2009 in Los Angeles.

"When he proposed to me, he made up this whole story how my apartment was flooding and I ran over there to try to fix the situation," she said, speaking at their lavish Massachusetts mansion. "When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere and then he went down on his knees to propose."

Keeping with tradition wasn't the best idea for the NFL star.

"I'm like, 'Get up!' 'cause he just had surgery and had three staph infections," Bündchen said. "I'm like, 'What are you doing?' He's like, 'I gotta go on my knees.' I'm like, 'No, no, no, get up, please!' And here we are."

The two wed a month later in an intimate ceremony at Santa Monica's Catholic Church in front of family.