Christina Aguilera's 20-Year Career: The Highs and Lows

Early Success: Back in 1998, Aguilera was signed to RCA Records, shortly after she showed off her powerful vocals on the song "Reflection," off of the Mulan soundtrack.

The following year, Aguilera released her first album, Christina Aguilera, in the summer of 1999. The album introduced the world to hits like "Genie in a Bottle" and "What a Girl Wants." Following the success of the album, Aguilera scored the Best New Artist Grammy at the Feb. 2000 award show.

Later that year, Aguilera released two albums, Mi Reflejo in September followed by holiday album My Kind of Christmas in October. Mi Reflejo went on to become the top-selling Latin pop album of the year and earned Aguilera the Best Female Pop Vocal Album at the Latin Grammy Awards. Following a change in her management, Aguilera took more control over her career at the end of 2000 into 2001.