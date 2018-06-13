Anthony Bourdain Cremated One Week After Suicide

Anthony Bourdain has been cremated less than a week after the celebrity chef committed suicide.

A CNN spokesperson confirmed the news to E! News and added the family asks that their privacy please be respected.

According to People, who first reported the news, the Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown star was cremated in France. His ashes will be flown back to the United States on Friday.

Last week, news broke that the celebrity chef had passed away at the age of 61.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for CNN said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."