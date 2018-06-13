Kylie Jenner Sports the New Fanny Pack A.K.A. Summer Side Bag

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 12:17 PM

ESC: Kylie Jenner

What happens when the fanny pack and the crossbody make a baby?

Enter: the summer side bag, the carryall your street-style-savvy celebrities, including Kaia Gerber, Rita Ora and now Kylie Jenner, have been wearing lately. 

Sure, this new bag trend looks like a more modern version of the kitschy-but-oh-so-convenient '80s iteration, but the 2.0 version comes with some major design updates. Think: cleaner shapes and bold colors—as seen on Kylie's over-the-shoulder, blue option—and lots of branding, especially if you're electing for a designer label. If you're into logomania, here's another opportunity to flaunt that Fendi, Gucci or Louis Vuitton. 

For those with more subtle style sensibilities, remember this bag will be the focal point of your ensemble, so keep everything else in neutral shades. 

Let's be honest: You could technically throw on Dad's college fanny over your shoulder and consider yourself "on-trend," but then you wouldn't have an excuse to go shopping, would you?

16 Summer Date Night Dresses Under $100

Keep scrolling for more seasonal selects!

ESC: Side Bags

Nasty Gal

SHOP: WANT Waist Not Denim Fanny Pack, $36

ESC: Side Bags

FILA

SHOP: Navy Blue Hale Waist Pack, $68

ESC: Side Bags

Louis Vuitton

SHOP: Messenger PM, $2,250

ESC: Side Bags

Off-White

SHOP: Black & White Mini Diagonal Binder Clip Bag, Was $820; Now $648

ESC: Side Bags

GUCCI

SHOP: Shoulder Bag with Panther Face Appliqué, $980

ESC: Side Bags

ZARA

SHOP: Sporty Belt Bag, $45.90

ESC: Side Bags

Missguided

SHOP: Burgundy Chain Print Fanny Pack, $25

ESC: Side Bags

Porter-Yoshida & Co.

SHOP: Beat Canvas Belt Bag, Was $225; Now $135

ESC: Side Bags

Mango

SHOP: Embroidered Handle Bag, $79.99

ESC: Side Bags

Champion

SHOP: Attribute Sling Bag, $39

ESC: Side Bags

Dolce & Gabbana

SHOP: Tape Logo Bum Bag, $455

