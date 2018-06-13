Tiffany Haddish Would Have Sex With Leonardo DiCaprio—Under One Condition

Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 10:55 AM
Tiffany Haddish is all for a hookup with Leonardo DiCaprio, under one condition.
The Girls Trip star, who is set to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards next week, opened up about fame and her famous pals in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published Wednesday. During her chat with the publication, Haddish also dished about meeting DiCaprio a few months ago.
"Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he'd let me hit that," Haddish recalled. "He's like, 'Tiffany, you're so funny.' I'm like, 'I'm serious.' And then he goes, 'I mean, I'd do it, but …' I was like, 'Come on, wasn't you in a squad? The coochie squad or something?'"
As for Haddish's one condition, she explained to THR, "I told him, 'My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in What's Eating Gilbert Grape.' He starts bustin' up laughin'. 'Why?' he asks, and I say, 'Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this (gestures at her own body).'"
She continued, "He starts goin' into how he got into the role, how he worked with these kids and all this stuff, and I'm just listenin' and listenin', like, 'Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm.' I finally go, 'All that's good, I just need to know, When's this gonna happen?'"
This comes three months after Haddish revealed that she and Brad Pitt made a pact to hook up in 2019 if they're both single.
The actress dished to Kelly Ripa backstage at the 2018 Oscars in March about recently meeting the actor in an elevator. During a game of "Marry, Date, Dish," Ripa pulled Pitt's name out of a bag.
"Oh I just met him an the elevator, he said in one year if he's single and I'm single we gonna do it, so you know what that means," Haddish said. "But he do got seven kids, I don't know if I could deal with a man that's got that many kids."
During her interview with THR, Haddish also confirmed who bit Beyoncé! See what she had to say about the incident HERE!
