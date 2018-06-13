Did Tiffany Haddish Just End the Mystery of Who Bit Beyoncé?

"I'm super good friends with her stepmom and her dad, and they were mad at me," Haddish continued. "They were like, 'Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it's so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?' But I didn't try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyonce kept me from goin' to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down."

While Lathan's parents may have been upset over how things unfolded, the viral situation has had the opposite effect on Haddish.

"The other day, someone was saying, like, 'Oh my God, you should keep your mouth shut 'cause now you're never gonna be invited to parties,' but I got invited to way more parties after that," she told THR.

"It's ridiculous how many parties. 'Can you come to my party?' 'Can you come to my thing?' They want me to talk about something at their thing 'cause they think, like, 'This is gonna put me back on if Tiffany says something.'"