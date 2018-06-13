Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Past Suicidal Thoughts and "Deep Despair"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 8:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jada Pinkett Smith

NBC's Megyn Kelly TODAY

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her past suicidal thoughts on Wednesday's episode of NBC's Megyn Kelly Today.

During the show, the actress said there were times when she was in "such deep despair" that she "thought about taking my life." She also said "life is a journey to help us get to a place of healing"—a message she wished someone had shared with her when she was going through difficult times. 

"I wish somebody had told me that it's going to be OK," she told host Megyn Kelly. "You know, we're going to have obstacles. You're going to have difficult times. You're going to have really dark times, you know? But just understand, keep stepping. Because life starts to reveal itself to you, and the light will come. Keep stepping." 

Pinkett Smith also said she wanted to share this message because "there are so many people that are going through such difficulty."

Read

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks to Daughter Willow About Sex and Learning to Masturbate at Age 9

Pinkett Smith's interview comes shortly after Kate Spade's and Anthony Bourdain's deaths. Both the fashion designer and the celebrity chef died of suicide.

Yesterday, the Madagascar star paid tribute to Spade and Bourdain on Instagram and claimed she had "considered the same demise…often."

"One thing I've learned in my life over the years is that mental health is something we should practice daily, not just when issues arise," she wrote alongside a photo of the two legends. "We should take care of our mind and spirit in the same way we do our body. With the suicides of Kate and Anthony it brought up feelings of when I was in such despair and had considered the same demise...often. In the years I spent towards my healing, many moons ago, I realized the mind and heart can be extremely delicate without the foundation of a formidable spirit. What I eat, what I watch on TV, what music I listen to, how I care for my body, my spiritual practice, what people I surround myself with, the amount of stress I allow and so on... either contribute to or deteriorate my mental health. "

She then explained that "mental health is a daily practice for me"—one that is a "practice of deep self-love." 

"May Kate and Anthony Rest In Peace," she wrote. "Many may not understand... but I do, and this morning I have the deepest gratitude that I pulled through. Love."

Watch the video to hear more of Pinkett Smith's interview.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jada Pinkett Smith , Suicide , Megyn Kelly , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tiffany Haddish, The Hollywood Reporter,

Did Tiffany Haddish Just End the Mystery of Who Bit Beyoncé?

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Twins, Vow Renewal

Beyoncé's Vow Renewal Dress Is Fit for a Queen

Karissa, Botched 418

A Vicious Dog Bite Left Botched Patient Karissa With a Gnarled Lip: ''I Don't Want to Look Like This for the Rest of My Life''

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West's New Yeezy Campaign Stars Naked Kim Kardashian Lookalikes

Fredrik Eklund

Fredrik Eklund Reveals If He Has a Favorite Twin

James Corden, Ashton Kutcher, Rap Battle, The Late Late Show

James Corden and Ashton Kutcher's Rap Battle Is Packed With Epic Burns

Chris Pine, Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 First Look: Steve Trevor Is Alive?!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.