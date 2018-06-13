Kanye West's New Yeezy Campaign Stars Naked Kim Kardashian Lookalikes

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 7:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, 2016 MTV VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kanye West gave fans a sneak peek of his new Supermoon Yeezy desert rat campaign on Tuesday, and it looks like he drew inspiration from his wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper tweeted pictures of models wearing the brand's new sneakers, and a few of them resembled the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

One photo showed a Kim lookalike wearing nothing but sneakers and socks. Another picture showed two topless models embracing, and their hairstyles appeared to resemble his wife's icy blonde locks. 

The campaign's photographer Eli Russell Linnetz also shared pictures from the campaign on Instagram. A few photos showed the Kim lookalike showing her bare bum.

Read

Inside Kanye West's 41st Birthday Party: It's Magic!

However, Kanye may have drawn inspiration from more than one family member. A few Twitter users claimed a model stretching out on the floor resembled Kourtney Kardashian.

 

This wouldn't be the first time Kanye has channeled his wife for a campaign. Earlier this year, Paris Hilton dressed up as Kim for a Yeezy Season 6 campaign. Kim is also a fan of the brand and regularly wears her husband's designs.

Kanye came under fire in May after he said slavery "sounds like a choice." Afterwards, a petition for Adidas to "cut ties" with the "Gold Digger" star started circling. However, the company's CEO Kasper Rorsted continued to stand by him.

Kanye also tweeted about the brand in April, claiming it was going to "hit a billion dollars this year."

It's certainly has been a busy time for the artist. Earlier this month, he dropped his new album, Ye.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , Naked , Fashion , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross' Definition of a Grown-Up Is so Good, Thanks to Diana Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Being Named 2018 ACE Style Ambassador

ESC: Micaela Erlanger, Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o Was Afraid of This Trend, Now She Champions it

How Lupita Nyong'o Learned to Be Confident Wearing Prints

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Are Twins in Spandex

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Look Like Twins in Spandex and Sunglasses

ESC: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Style: Are You a Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle or Camilla Parker Bowles?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.