Fredrik Eklund Reveals If He Has a Favorite Twin

Fredrik Eklund is no longer just a top-selling real estate broker. He's also a dad.

The star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York revealed how fatherhood has changed him on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"I feel like I'm much more sensitive—in a good way," he told host Andy Cohen. "And I appreciate parents; I appreciate my own parents and my brother. Looking at family, looking at everything, differently."

Eklund also dished on daddy duty, arguing he was better at changing diapers than his husband Derek Kaplan.

"I'm not afraid of it," he said. "I'm actually really good. I do it quickly."

In addition, Cohen asked Eklund which of his twins, Freddy or Milla, is his favorite.

"You're not supposed to have favorites. It's twins," the proud papa said. "No, I've been thinking a lot about this because…Milla is my biological daughter and Freddy is biologically Derek's. So, it's very important not to gravitate towards Milla….So, no favorite."

Still, Cohen wasn't convinces.

"So, Milla's your favorite," the host said.

Eklund also said his sex life with his husband has been "really amazing" since they've become dads and that his spouse has become "hotter and hotter."

"There was a period when they arrived where we were a little bit overwhelmed by life and them," he said. "But now, you know, it's such a sexy thing—seeing him with the kids, him holding the babies."