EXCLUSIVE!

Get a Peek at Luis Fonsi's New Music Video "Calypso" Ft. Stefflon Don

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 11:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Luis Fonsi is about to give us another song of the summer! 

We're talking about the star's new track "Calypso" Ft. Stefflon Don, and E! News has the exclusive first look at the singer's tropical music video. We also got to chat with the musicians as they were on set in Puerto Rico. 

After listening a couple of times, just like "Despacito," we can't get this infectious beat and lyrics out of our head! It's totally a song you'll keep on repeat!

The colorful music video for the song showcases Puerto Rico's gorgeous beaches, and it will make you want to visit the island. 

"We're here in Puerto Rico because you know, the song needed a very tropical and colorful vibe. That to me is what calypso is, it's the Carribean, it's fun, and it's dance, it's having a good time," Fonsi says to E! News. "I get to work with an amazing artist, and we're just doing something really fun in this song."

Watch

Luis Fonsi Reacts to 5 Wins at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Fonsi brought on the 26-year-old British singer who says that she was excited to be featured on her first Spanish track. 


"I actually did the song before even knew exactly who he was. So I knew he was this big artist and he's done great songs, but I was told that he had written 'Despacito,' but I didn't know that he had actually done it. And I was like, 'OMG. He's done like one of the biggest songs in the world!'" Don explains. "I mean, it's an honor for me for him to have me on the track. I'm just really appreciative.

Watch

Luis Fonsi Reacts to Big Win at 2018 Billboard Latin Awards

"The good thing about this song is that you don't need to know what it says because it's literally a feel-good tune. Summertime is coming, and everyone is going to be playing this."

"Calypso" will premiere this Thursday, June 14!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Latin , Music Videos , Luis Fonsi , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Reach New Custody Agreement for Summer

The Challenge

Whoa, The Challenge: Final Reckoning Trailer Warns Season 32 Is the End of the Show As You Know It

Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, Adam Rippon

Adam Rippon and Boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Princess Madeleine, Mr. Christopher O'Neill, Princess Adrienne

Princess Adrienne of Sweden's Christening Portraits Are Utterly Magical

ESC: Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross' Definition of a Grown-Up Is so Good, Thanks to Diana Ross

Kendra Wilkinson Is Ready to Find Her Sexy Again

Nikki Reed

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Mourn Their Dog's Death After Cancer Battle

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.