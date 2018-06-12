Princess Adrienne of Sweden's Christening Portraits Are Utterly Magical

The Swedish royal family's newest addition is a perfect little princess!

Princess Adrienne's official portraits from her recent christening were unveiled Tuesday, and feature the newborn alongside her proud parents as well as several other family members. Clad in a white lace christening gown, Princess Adrienne is held by Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill inside an ornately decorated room at Drottningholm Slott Palace.

Fun fact: The 13-week-old was baptized in the same outfit as every royal baby born since 1906! The names of each Swedish infant are embroidered in the gown's lining.

Princess Madeleine looks equally as ethereal in a floral dress and pastel-colored flower tiara. In a separate photograph, the mother-daughter pair match in light pink ensembles.