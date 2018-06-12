Bode Miller Thanks Fans for Their Support Following 19-Month-Old Daughter's Drowning

Bode Miller is trying to find the good in a tragic situation.

On Tuesday morning, the Olympic skier took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude for all the supportive messages his family has received in the wake of their 19-month-old daughter's death.

"Thank you for all the love and support and to our midwives @lindseymeehleis and @courtneykellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time," he shared on social media. "Links in bio."

Followers are directed to a GoFundMe page titled Miller Family Support. The post, organized by a family friend, is asking for donations that will "help take the burden off of the mountainous medical bills that will soon pile in and the memorial service costs."

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $8,500 had been raised. A Meal Train for the family has also been set up.