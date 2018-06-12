16 Summer Date Night Dresses Under $100

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 4:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Summer Dresses

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Summer is arguably the sexiest time of year because, hello, you get to show a little more skin than usual.

It also helps that school's out and the office vibe is generally more chill, so you get to reap the benefits by going more casual in the outfit area. But what does that mean for date night? Just because you're in a school's out for summer mentality doesn't mean you still can't look sweet, sexy or anything in between when you're meeting up with your SO at sunset.

You feel us? We have a feeling you'll love these under $100 semi-casual options just as much as we do.

Shopping: Summer Dresses

Ruched Sheer Strapless Dress

BUY IT: By the Way Ivanna Ruched Sheer Strapless Dress, $66

Shopping: Summer Dresses

Button Front Dress

BUY IT: BP Button Front Dress, $33

Shopping: Summer Dresses

Floral Bodycon Dress

BUY IT: COOPER ST Gardenia Ruffle Dress, $85

Article continues below

Shopping: Summer Dresses

Red Maxi Dress

BUY IT: Billabong Flamed Out Print Maxi Dress, $65

Shopping: Summer Dresses

Strappy Mini Dress

BUY IT: 100 Degree Mini Dress, $78

Shopping: Summer Dresses

Off-the-Shoulder Floral Dress

BUY IT: Billabong Marked for More Off the Shoulder Dress, $55

Article continues below

Shopping: Summer Dresses

White Wrap Dress

BUY IT: By the Way Kaia Wrap Dress, $66

Shopping: Summer Dresses

Tiered-Sleeve Floral Dress

BUY IT: Nicole Miller New York Off-The-Shoulder Tiered-Sleeve Floral Dress, $70

Shopping: Summer Dresses

Red Off-the-Shoulder Dress

BUY IT: Majorelle Ophelia Dress, $98

Article continues below

Shopping: Summer Dresses

Starry Slip Dress

BUY IT: Cleobella Tegan Slip Dress, $82

Shopping: Summer Dresses

Print Chiffon Dress

BUY IT: CATHERINE CATHERINE MALANDRINO Cass Print Chiffon Dress, $88

Shopping: Summer Dresses

Cut Out Mini Dress

BUY IT: About Us Helen Cut Out Mini Dress, $66

Article continues below

Shopping: Summer Dresses

Deep V Mini Dress

BUY IT: By the Way Vivian Deep V Dress, $70

Shopping: Summer Dresses

Floral Maxi Dress

BUY IT: Nicole Miller New York Sleeveless High-Low Floral Maxi Dress, $84

Shopping: Summer Dresses

Ruffle Mini Dress

BUY IT: About Us Anette Ruffle Mini Dress, $72

Article continues below

Shopping: Summer Dresses

Choker Maxi Dress

BUY IT: About Us Rylie Choker Maxi Dress, $74

Now, onto finding that hot date. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Life/Style , Top Stories
Latest News
Paul Marciano

Guess' Paul Marciano Steps Back Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

Bode Miller

Bode Miller Thanks Fans for Their Support Following 19-Month-Old Daughter's Drowning

"The Hills": What You Didn't See Behind the Scenes

Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out With New Man Cooke Maroney

Bryce Dallas Howard & Chris Pratt's Dinosaur Dream Team

Jax Taylor, Dad, Ronald Cauchi

Jax Taylor Honors His Late Father on What Would've Been His 62nd Birthday

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2, Kanye West

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Kanye West's Claim That Deadpool 2 Stole His Sound

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.