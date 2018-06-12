How Kendra Wilkinson Is Spending Her First Birthday Since Divorcing Hank Baskett

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 2:46 PM
The circumstances surrounding Kendra Wilkinson's 33rd birthday are admittedly much different from past celebrations.
The former reality TV star and Playboy model isn't married for the first time in nine years, and multiple sources tell E! News she'll be spending it with her children and a few close girlfriends instead of Hank Baskettthis time around.
Kendra, who filed for divorce from Baskett in April, is enjoying a "low-key day" with 8-year-old son Hank Jr. and 4-year-old daughter Alijah, one source says. The birthday girl also has plans to celebrate with a few gal pals, including American Idol alum Kimberly Caldwell and actress Jessica Hall.
"Kendra is going to a quiet sweet dinner tonight with her kids," another insider tells us. "She has been looking forward to spending time with her kids for her birthday."
"Kendra is doing OK right now," the second source adds. "She's been leaning on a few of her best girlfriends a lot and hasn't been as social lately as she usually is... She's excited about spending her birthday with her best girlfriends and is trying to stay positive."
And in a recent Instagram post, Kendra reflected on moving forward from the past year stronger than ever before.
"I see you 33," she wrote. "Time to celebrate this beautiful life I have and created. Time to enter a new year with a new mind set. Time to shut the door on anything holding me down n run towards the top of my life with the people who truly love and care about me n want to see me there. My kids are on my back n i will forever carry them and their best interest but guess what haters? Time to find Kendra's sexy side again n explore new ventures. Let's have some fun...."
Our sources echoes Wilkinson's birthday wish, saying, "She is really looking forward to this new year and chapter and is trying to stay positive about getting older."
As always, Wilkinson's main focus is her family's happiness. She and Hank have maintained a united front throughout the split, and recently attended their kids' sports games together.
Happy birthday, Kendra!
