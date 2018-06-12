The Bold Type Season 2 Asks What Happens When the Dog Catches the Car

When Amanda Lasher took over as showrunner for season two of The Bold Type (which premieres tonight), there was one particular plot line that baffled her as much as it did most of the shows' fans.

"Oh yeah!" she said with a laugh when we asked about Jane's (Katie Stevens) shocking decision to leave Scarlett Magazine, the show's home base, and the writer job she had worked so hard for all season long. "Like, what?! She just walked out the door?!"

Lasher hadn't worked on the series before taking the helm, so she had first experienced the season one finale as a fan. When she took over as showrunner, her perception on that little plot twist changed.

"You know, as a viewer I was so shocked, and then coming in to do the show, I was like, this is actually a huge opportunity," she tells us. "Because we've created this wonderful environment at Scarlett and that's been Jane's only point of reference. And a lot of us have worked jobs where we don't have bosses like Jacqueline and we don't have such a nurturing environment, so what's it going to be like for Jane to go out into the real world where it's not Scarlett and what that felt like for her, felt like a really cool opportunity to explore."