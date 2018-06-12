Chloe Grace Moretz Uses These Cooking Ingredients to Wash Her Face

When it comes to skin-care, Chloe Grace Moretz believes less is more.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post actress recently became an ambassador for SK-II's #BareSkinProject, the brand's initiative to promote untouched and unfiltered images, and revealed how she manages to maintain a healthy complexion, which allows her to be makeup-free most of the time.

"I spend most of my days with absolutely no makeup on," she told Us Weekly. "It's always been very important to me to get my skin to a level where I can feel confident without wearing makeup."

To accomplish her beauty goal, the star prioritizes getting eight hours of sleep, drinking water, cooking healthy food and limiting what she puts on her skin—"Simplicity is key for me," she continued.