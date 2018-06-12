Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt Welcome Daughter Emilia

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
It's a baby girl for Stanley Tucciand Emily Blunt!
A rep for the actor tells E! News the actor and his wife of six years welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Emilia Giovanna Tucci. Emilia was born Thursday, April 19 and weighed in at 6-lbs., 6-oz.
"Hopefully she will have the looks and brains of her mother and one of my personalities," Tucci, 57, shared with People.
Stanley and Felicity (who is Emily Blunt's sister) welcomed a son, Mateo Tucci, in early 2015. The Devil Wears Prada star also has three teenage children from his marriage to Kate Tucci, who passed away in 2009.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
News of the literary agent's pregnancy broke in March, when Felicity let her baby bump speak for itself by joining him at the Guggenheim Museum's screening of Final Portrait in New York City.
The proud parents met in 2010 at Emily and John Krasinski's wedding. Stanley and Felicity got engaged in Berlin a year later and exchanged vows in a private ceremony in 2012.
Stanley relocated to Felicity's native U.K., and the pair share a London home with their two little ones as well as his kids, Camilla, 16, and twins Nicolo and Isabel, 18.
Congratulations to the entire family!
