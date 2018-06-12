Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt Welcome Daughter Emilia

It's a baby girl for Stanley Tucciand Emily Blunt!

A rep for the actor tells E! News the actor and his wife of six years welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Emilia Giovanna Tucci. Emilia was born Thursday, April 19 and weighed in at 6-lbs., 6-oz.

"Hopefully she will have the looks and brains of her mother and one of my personalities," Tucci, 57, shared with People.

Stanley and Felicity (who is Emily Blunt's sister) welcomed a son, Mateo Tucci, in early 2015. The Devil Wears Prada star also has three teenage children from his marriage to Kate Tucci, who passed away in 2009.